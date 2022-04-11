Retail theft
The following individuals are facing retail theft charges following separate incidents that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township.
Patrick McCarrick Walmsley, 21, of Sayre was also charged by township police with receiving stolen property after allegedly attempting to steal approximately $184 worth of merchandise from the store on March 17.
Walmsley is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 10.
Cassandra Marie Love, 30, of Waverly was charged after allegedly attempting to steal $150 worth of merchandise from the store on March 31.
Love is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 10.
Drug possession
The following individuals are facing drug charges following separate incidents that occurred in the Valley:
Brandon M. Harris, 28, of Elmira was charged by Athens Township Police following a traffic stop on state Route 220 on April 2.
Harris is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 10.
Jennifer Marie McIntire, 51, of Sayre was charged by Athens Township Police following a domestic disturbance at an Elmira Street residence on April 3.
Related to this incident, James Steve Frantz, 31, of Athens was charged with resisting arrest in addition to drug possession charges.
McIntire is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 10. No information was disclosed on Frantz’s future court dates.
Disorderly conduct
A Sayre man was charged with disorderly conduct as well as DUI-related and summary traffic offenses following an incident that occurred on North Keystone Avenue in Sayre on April 3.
According to borough police, David Edward Bashore, 37, was charged following a car accident on the aforementioned roadway. Police added that Bashore was disruptive following the accident and also resistant to officers’ requests and demands.
Bashore is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 13.
Reckless endangerment
A Milan man is facing four counts of recklessly endangering another person following an incident that occurred on Feb. 27 at a Milan residence.
According to state police, Jacob Craig Lezak, 42, was charged after visiting juveniles gained access to firearms that were not properly secured while Lezak was not present.
Lezak was arraigned on April 4 before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
