Athens and Sayre School Boards held reorganization meetings this past week to determine the officers for their respective boards for the 2023 year.
For Sayre School Board, current Board President Pete Quattrini and Vice President Ronald Cole were nominated.
The board voted unanimously to re-elect both for the 2023 school year.
The Athens School Board made a motion to re-elect all current officers — including president John Cheresnowsky and vice president Kathy Jo Minnick. The board voted unanimously for their re-election for 2023.
Additionally, Athens School Board unanimously re-elected representatives for the Pennsylvania School Board Association, Christopher Jones and Northern Tier Career Center, Michael Owen. Cynthia Cooper was elected for the Northern Tier Career Center alternate.
In other Sayre School District news, the board voted to join the state lawsuit against Juul Labs, which alleged that the vaping manufacturer marketed its products to children.
Sayre School District joins many other school districts across the state in the lawsuit against the e-cigarette company.
In addition, Sayre School Board approved the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) Program, pertaining to the Sayre Business District.
The program encourages individuals to invest in properties in downtown Sayre without a tax consequence for the school district, borough, or county. Additionally, improvements can be made to existing structures by individuals and not pay additional tax on the improved values.
The initiative has joined with members of the business community, local employers, and Guthrie to make Sayre the regional hub for education, wellness, recreation and hospitality.
