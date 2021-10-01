WAVERLY — While there are no regulations for the retail sale of marijuana yet set in stone in New York, Village of Waverly residents expressed concerns this week at the formation of “sticker stores” within the municipality.
A sticker store exploits a loophole in state law that disallows the retail of marijuana for the time being. While it’s not yet legal to sell weed in New York, it is legal to gift it.
Thus, businesses have begun cropping up across the state — including at least one on Broad Street in Waverly — to sell stickers that come with a “free gift,” — the gift purportedly being recreational-use marijuana.
Village Mayor Patrick Ayres made clear during this week’s meeting of the board of trustees that there are currently no licensed dispensaries in the village. However, he acknowledged the sticker store.
Residents spoke out against the legality of the sticker stores, with one resident taking issue with what appeared to be loitering and public consumption outside of one of the said stores.
“I understand what is being said about the gifting and how that works, legally,” resident Cameron VanNorman said. “However, there’s a legal limit on how much you can have in your possession. Clearly, these sticker stores have to have more than the legal limit in order to maintain inventory. So how does that work?”
Ayres explained that Police Chief Dan Gelatt has reached out to the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office multiple times for guidance and clarification if any charges could be filed or if there’s legal standing to shut down the sticker stores. However, Ayres said the village has yet to hear back from the district attorney.
“We have not gotten any advice from them on how to proceed with this issue,” he said. “And since it’s the district attorney who would have to prosecute any case that is brought up against it, we’re just not sure how to move forward with it. Because if the district attorney can’t give us advice on how to proceed, how can expect them to prosecute the case? So that’s where we’re at with it. We’re just not sure we can do anything.”
The Broad Street sticker store, known as Mile High Accessories, also had representatives in attendance for this week’s meeting to listen to the residents’ concerns.
“We want to meet with people and work with the community to make this easier,” they said. “Because cannabis is legal now. People can buy it, have it and consume it. So we just want to work with the community and be a part of it as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.