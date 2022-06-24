SAYRE — Sayre Borough council members this week opted to reject bids for the municipality’s proposed streetscape project.
Borough manager Dave Jarrett explained that the municipality simply does not yet have enough funds to move forward with the next phase of the project, after bids came in higher than expected due to rising material costs.
Specifically, Glenn O. Hawbaker submitted the low bid of $1,139,984, while Bishop Brothers Construction Company entered a bid of $1,649,150. Jarrett noted that the borough has a little over $1 million saved up for the project, most of which has come in form of grants.
The goal of the streetscape project is to install new curbing, sidewalks and pedestrian enhancements to specific parts of downtown Sayre.
In other board action, the borough council voted to move forward with an engineering services agreement with the Larson Design Group for repairs to the Packer Avenue bridge.
Jarrett clarified that the bridge is completely safe and there are no structural issues, and that the repairs are the result of a Bradford County bridge inspection that is completed every few years. That inspection revealed some minor “wear and tear” issues with the bridge, Jarrett added.
“Phase one of this project will be doing some things on the bridge that don’t require the railroad company,” he said. “Phase two will require some help from the railroad in terms of traffic so we can do what needs to be done on it.”
Jarrett added that the cost of whole project is expected to cost approximately $25,000.
