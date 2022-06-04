SAYRE — The final phase of the Diahoga Trail in Sayre is on the horizon, as borough council members recently approved a low bid on the last extension of the trail.
That bid, submitted by Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. in the amount of $249,000, will see the trail extended from Hayden and Higgins streets along the river levy to North Thomas Avenue, said borough manager Dave Jarrett.
The project will also consist of the installation of an ADA-accessible ramp for improved access to the trail, he noted.
“We’ve been looking at finishing out this trail project for a long time,” Jarrett said. “So we got a grant from the state and the stars just kind of aligned for us to make it happen.”
Once completed, the trail will run from North Thomas Avenue through Riverfront Park and down to the Front Street bridge in Athens Borough.
Futurescapes is the non-profit organization that spearheaded the trail’s development, and was founded following the September 2011 flooding as a community-based organization for recovery projects.
“Futurescapes had the vision, and it’s a great project,” Jarrett said. “It’s been an overall great partnership with many different local community organizations.”
Jarrett added that Hawbaker is the contractor that also completed the other portions of the trail. Work on the extension is expected to wrap up before Halloween.
