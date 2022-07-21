Putting the 'hot' in hot rod

WAVERLY — It may have been hot all across the region on Wednesday, but it was a little bit hotter at East Waverly Park.
Well over 100 cars and trucks from souped up newer vehicles to classic antiques lined up along the edge of the park hugging whatever shady spot could be found as the Tioga State Bank hosted its 18th Annual Car and Truck Show in Waverly.
While the 95-degree heat was a factor to contend with, Tioga State Bank Community Development Supervisor Kim Depew said the turnout was great, which she accredited to the car show’s longevity.
“The car owners and community really look forward to this event every year,” she said. “We’ve been doing it for so long that people basically expect it.”
Another factor that went against the show’s success was the fact that it originally scheduled for last week, but it was delayed due to rain. However, one would not have guessed it as numerous community members studied the dozens of cars, got food or ice cream and listened to music provided by a DJ.
“Cars have come here from Corning to Port Crane,” Depew said. “They come from all over the southern tier.”
Depew added that this year’s show was the second one back after the pandemic — but this year’s was already shaping up to be more successful.
“We’re happy to bring it back and happy that people are comfortable coming back out to the show,” she said. “It’s free for people to bring their cars and free for the community to attend. It’s just a nice time to socialize.”
Depew noted that the show included a 50/50 raffle that raised money for the Valley Food Pantry.
