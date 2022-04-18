WAVERLY — Four years after being awarded a nearly $500,000 grant to revitalize Waverly Glen Park, the village is in the “last mile” of renovations and upgrades, said Mayor Patrick Ayres during last week’s trustees meeting.
Ayres’ comment came after Trustee Jerry Sinsabaugh initially took issue with a proposed $15,000 landscaping bid, stating that the project has gone over budget and continues to have more and more work approved.
“When does it stop?” he asked. “We’re putting all this money in the park, and now we’re talking about using fund balance money? What about other things in the village?”
The total cost of the project is approximately $943,000, which was paid for through the aforementioned grant as well as locally-raised funds, Ayres explained. The park budget had about $10,000 left, he added.
“We’re in the last mile of this,” he said. “Personally, I just don’t see being $5,000 over budget of a nearly $1 million project — I don’t think it’s a big deal.”
Last month, trustees approved a bid from Triple V Electric of Sayre for $8,750 for installation of lights at the glen stage, the large pavilion and the restroom at the park.
The board had also opened bids for gutters to be installed on the restroom facility as well as the pavilion — the lowest of which was submitted by Presher’s Seamless Gutters for just over $2,700. However, trustees opted to table the decision to see whether or not gutters would be needed on the pavilion since it’s an open structure without a true foundation. No decision was made on the gutters during the trustees’ latest meeting.
However, after further discussion, trustees unanimously opted to move forward with the landscaping bid submitted by Robinson Contracting of Milan after board members agreed to pull the additional money from the village’s economic development loan program.
