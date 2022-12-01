SAYRE — Representatives from Dandy Mini Marts and Williams Auto Group presented this year’s totals for their campaigns towards the Guthrie Breast Cancer Fund on Tuesday.
The Dandy “Pink Cups for a Cure” and Williams Auto Group “Drive Pink” campaigns raised $50,000 in total for those in need.
The campaigns are done annually to benefit the Guthrie Breast Cancer Fund, which assists breast care patients that are receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other items not covered by insurance.
This year’s totals were announced during check presentations at Robert Packer Hospital on Tuesday as the organization accepted the donations.
“I just want to say from the bottom of my heart on behalf of all of our team, thank you, because it makes a huge difference,” Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Edmund Sabanegh said at the presentation. “People are going to have their health.”
According to Guthrie, in October during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the organization donates a percentage of Pink Cups coffee sales to Guthrie’s Breast Care Fund. Pink Cups are available at all Dandy locations, and proceeds help breast care patients access needed services.
“It’s important to give back to the community and the people that really need it,” said Dyson Williams, Vice President of Dandy Food Service and Merchandising. “Some of these people that can’t afford care on their own need help, and we’re proud to help them.”
Williams Auto Group helps the Guthrie Breast Care Fund through their Drive Pink initiative at six locations in Sayre and Elmira, according to Guthrie. The Drive Pink campaign raises funds when individuals buy a new or used car at any of Williams Auto Group locations and $50 is donated. In addition, a $1 donation is given to the fund when vehicles are serviced through the auto group at any of their locations.
“You don’t get to pick if you have cancer, and a lot of people unfortunately do,” said Dalton Williams, Vice President of Williams Auto Group. “We know in being a member of the community that it’s important to support those around us. We’re happy it goes to the patients and their specific needs.”
For the Guthrie Cancer Center, the donations serve as a financial relief for struggling patients.
“When our patients have a cancer diagnosis, that comes with a lot of stress, and finances is a big one,” said Emily Patton, a Social Worker at Guthrie Cancer Center. “We don’t want people to make treatment and care decisions because they are worried about how they are going to pay for things. With donations like this, we’re able to help them and pay for things insurance doesn’t.
We’re able to take some of these stresses off their plate and so they can focus on health and not be concerned about finances.”
Both Dandy and Williams Auto Group plan to continue their campaigns in the future for the Guthrie Breast Cancer Fund.
