Dandy, Williams donate over $44K to Guthrie Breast Care Fund

Officials from Dandy, Williams Auto Group and Guthrie were on hand for the presentation of two checks to support the Guthrie Breast Care Fund. Between Dandy’s Pink Cup campaign and Williams Auto Group’s Drive Pink fundraiser, Guthrie received more than $44,000.
This marked the 11th annual year Dandy did a Pink Cups campaign. Dandy made a donation of 20 cents from every large cup of coffe in Dandy’s Pink Cup and sold a travel mug for $2.99. A $1 donation was made for every mug purchased and another 20 cents was donated for every refill.
“We’ve raised over $110,000 for cancer research and breast cancer care funds,” Dandy Vice President Duane Phillips said. “It’s a cause that affects all of us. Everyone knows someone or someone in their community that has been afflicted with this disease and has personal experience so it gives our store (employees) an opportunity to connect.”
For a third consecutive year Williams Auto Group did a Drive Pink campaign during the month of October.
“On the back of every license plate of any vehicle that we sell, it says partner with the community, and we really believe in that message,” Williams Auto Group Vice President Dalton Williams said. “So our team is behind it, and we really feel it’s our duty to take our funds each month and give them right back to the community that supports us.”
Williams attributed the success of Williams Auto Group’s campaign to the employees.
“Our team is very hard working. They have a lot of giving and kind hearts. So whenever we do an initiative like this, everybody’s behind it,” Williams said. “We had our pink ribbons on all month and everybody was really happy to push and generate a lot of money for Guthrie.”
