Cause of Waverly fire deemed accidental

WAVERLY — A blaze that destroyed a home on Waverly Street in Waverly on Friday was deemed accidental, according to Waverly-Barton Fire District Chief Don Howard.
Howard explained Tuesday that the fire was sparked by an electrical issue in the kitchen and spread into the upstairs bedroom.
Everyone residing in the home escaped by the time firefighters got to the scene, Howard added. No injuries were sustained in the blaze.
However, the cause of a fire that destroyed a storage facility at Tireland USA in Nichols was still undetermined as of Tuesday, according to Tioga County Director of Emergency Services Mike Simmons.
That fire began at approximately 4:26 a.m. and kept crews from over a dozen departments on scene for seven hours. Simmons noted that the fire was contained to the one building, and Tireland’s other facilities were not damaged. No injuries were sustained in that fire.
In Nichols, emergency personnel from Nichols, Tioga Center, Windham Township, Waverly-Barton, Athens Township, Athens Borough, Rome, Southside Owego, Owego, Litchfield, Halsey Valley, Ulster and Greater Valley EMS responded to the scene.
In Waverly, officials from Tioga County Investigations, Waverly Police, Waverly Street Department, Greater Valley EMS, Athens Borough Fire and Sayre Borough Fire responded to the scene.
