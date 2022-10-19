SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic and Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates, PC have announced that Twin Tiers Eye Care will join the Guthrie Medical Group effective Dec. 1, 2022.
“Twin Tiers Eye Care is a practice with a rich tradition of providing outstanding care to patents in our region,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic. “As we focus on our strategic vision of becoming the most trusted partner for healthy local communities, we are excited that this partnership brings new services and allows Guthrie to serve more patients in more areas. We will continue to explore opportunities to best serve the current and future health care needs of every patient in our region.”
“Becoming part of the Guthrie system will bring together two legacy health care systems,” said Dr. Lloyd Suter, Partner, Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates. “The team at Twin Tiers Eye Care will benefit from the resources of a larger system, while still providing the quality eye care our communities have come to depend on for decades.”
Twin Tiers Eye Care currently employs two physicians, six optometrists and approximately 50 staff members. All current Twin Tiers Eye Care staff have been offered positions at Guthrie, and the organization is hiring additional staff. The group’s offices in Bath, Binghamton, Corning, Elmira, Endicott and Watkins Glen will remain open. Guthrie Specialty Eye Care services currently offered in Bath and Vestal will transition to Twin Tiers Eye Care locations in Bath and Binghamton.
