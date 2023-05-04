Congressman Meuser visits with business leaders, elected officials

SAYRE — Approximately 20 Valley business leaders and elected officials gathered at the Angry Burrito Company Bar and Grill in Sayre on Wednesday morning to greet Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9) as he visited the area to learn more about the region’s needs.
The open forum-style meeting was largely led by Chris Desrochers of the Progress Authority and Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett after Sayre Code Enforcer and retired U.S. Army Sgt. Chris Kaiden led the Pledge of Allegiance.
A wide variety of issues facing the Valley were discussed as attendees looked to the Congressman for help to improve the Valley — issues including housing, jobs, supply chains, rural broadband access, homelessness, children, seniors and first responder recruitment.
But Meuser first wanted to learn local businesses responded to the pandemic — and how the use of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans helped them.
While it was a mixed bag as to who utilized the PPP loans, Jarrett explained that the main takeaway of the community response to the pandemic was that “no one gave up.”
“(Sayre’s) downtown is about 90 percent occupied,” he said. “The Valley is the hub of the county — around one-third of the county’s population lives here. We were fortunate during COVID that we had ideas in place for businesses and employees. But the biggest thing is nobody gave up. I don’t think we lost a single business during the lockdowns. We’ve lost a few coming out that just couldn’t rebound, but during it we never lost any.”
Desrochers also explained the progress of the Sayre Revitalization Initiative, which is a broad effort to make a large variety of improvements to borough, from walkability projects to facade upgrades to many other endeavors to improve the quality of life for those who live, work and enjoy recreational activities in the Borough.
Desrochers added that community surveys have been done to learn the desires and needs of the public, and the initiative continues to work on ways to promote the recreational trails and portions of the Susquehanna River that already exist.
“This is what people want when they live here,” he said. “And we’re doing a lot with not a lot of funds. So you can imagine how much more we could do if we were to have access to more funding.”
Meuser said he and his staff do their best to maintain strong relationships with state officials in order to help business owners and local communities.
“Arguing and passing bills and then having them go nowhere is frustrating,” he said. “But our constituent services come first. I hate saying it this way because it can come off like lip service, but what’s in the interest of Pennsylvania is in the interest of the United States, and you guys are the true boots on the ground of that.”
Colleen Bentley, owner of Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe in Sayre, said she was able to get through the lockdowns without a PPP loan as she utilized monies that she had saved for a van, but even now her business is still feeling the effects of the pandemic.
“COVID is not over for us,” she said. “And it’s in the supply chain. Shipping costs have increased by like 300 percent. I go to Wilkes-Barre weekly to get the supplies I need for my business. And, of course, finding workers is an issue for all of us.”
Meuser noted that his office is exploring tax credits for local businesses to help potential young employees with training.
“Around 9.6 million people have still not returned to the workforce,” he said. “We need to calm the economy, not raise taxes and just do everything we can to help.
“We also need to do better in domestic manufacturing,” the Congressman continued. “I think that would be the best way to help the supply chain issue, and we could lower inflation by increasing the number of products on the market to help balance that out.”
From a code enforcer’s perspective, Kaiden noted a lack of professional tradesmen in the Valley.
“It’s hard to find good electricians, plumbers and roofers,” he said. “If we can encourage trade schools — increase their funding or whatever we need to do — I think that would be a positive.”
On that note, Meuser explained that there is a potential proposal in the works that could give businesses the option of turning their state taxes into contributions to trade schools.
“That would be huge,” he said.
Meuser also made stops at Cabinet Works and Guthrie as part of his visit to the Valley, and has plans on Friday to return to visit HTLureCo, which recently purchased the Sayre Enterprise Center.
“The main thing is that we love what we do,” said Melanie Stratton, owner of Doggy Doos Boutique. “It’s been tough for business owners. But we love our community and we have such a strong community, we’re fortunate to have that support.”
