Republican Tioga County Legislator Dennis Mullen recently announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Sheriff of Tioga County.
The following is his announcement in full:
“I’m running to do something not to be something. For the safety of our friends and families, for children, and grandchildren. For the safety of our homes, our schools, work places, our worship sites. For our treasure, our children, and grandchildren. I will never compromise your safety, at home, work or school.
“As your new Sheriff I will cross train with all the public safety agencies that serve Tioga County (Police, Fire and EMS.) Your Deputies’ safety will be my number one responsibility; Officer safety is public safety. I will lead your Sheriff’s Department with integrity, humility, honesty, with justice for all. I will focus on your safety and well being.
“This candidacy is not about me, it is about you. Safe communities are prosperous communities. I am running for this one term. I will not serve more than two terms; no one should be in charge of anything forever. Always be training your replacement.
“I’ve served the people of Tioga County since 1995. For our treasure, for the needed change, I humbly ask for your vote on June 27th.”
More can be learned through his Facebook page, Dennis Mullen for Tioga County Sheriff.
Previous experience:
Chair of Tioga County Public Safety Committee — 2016-2022
Serving third term as Legislator District 5 — Waverly/Barton
Chair of the Alternatives to incarceration committee — 2016-2022
Retired NYS Trooper 17.5 stationed in Tioga County.
Former USMC Officer, Served in US Military Action in Liberia, Africa — 1990. Served for over six years Active & Reserve --1987-1993
Honorably discharged Active — 1990. Reserves — 1993.
Full member of Post 8104 of VFW Waverly
NYSP Academy Training Officer (ATO) — Lead Military Instructor for five classes. Trained over 700 NYS Troopers.
Field Training Officer (FTO) trained new Troopers while on patrol.
Police Chief in Painted Post — 2014-2017.
Full time substitute teacher at Athens Area School District — 2019-Present
Mullen will square off against current Sheriff Gary Howard, who is looking to win his sixth term.
