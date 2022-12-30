WAVERLY — If one told Waverly’s new police chief Russell Buesink, Jr. five years ago that he would soon be a chief of police, he would not have believed you.
Yet on Thursday, there he sat, in the office of former chief Dan Gelatt — who led the department for a decade — recalling his career path from its roots as a patrol officer in Jamestown 12 years ago to joining the village’s police force three years ago.
Buesink explained that he’d held a number of roles across his career, from general patrol to SWAT to detective work to school resource officer — a variety of experiences which prepared him for his new title.
“With every change, there’s new challenges and new responsibilities,” he said. “When I was in patrol, obviously those challenges are more out in the field, and it’s progressed to now, where the new challenges are keeping our officers safe, looking at the board’s goals and of course protecting the community as a whole.
As for pursuing the role of chief, itself, Buesink said it was a matter of things just lining up.
“It’s been very fortunate with timing and just the fit,” he said. “When the opportunity came up, I just took the chief’s civil service test and the board chose me for the job. So I’m excited for it. Chief Gelatt has been very supportive and always available if I’ve ever needed to ask him about an issue.”
While he loved the community of Jamestown during his service there, Buesink explained that the volume and intensity of the calls for service there were more significant — and the support in Waverly is unmatched.
“It’s no secret that in today’s climate, it’s tough being in law enforcement,” he said. “But the Waverly community is so supportive of its local police. Everyone here is happy to see you. They buy your coffee for you and say ‘thank you for your service.’ You get a huge sense of welcome. It just feels homey here.”
On the topic of police force objectives, Buesink said officer recruitment and retention remains a top challenge not just for Waverly, but for police departments across the region.
“We saw it three or four years ago, and it’s still a problem today,” he said. “Before you generally had many or several good candidates to choose from — now you’re just hoping for one. You’re kind of just hoping to be that blind squirrel that finds a nut.”
Revamping equipment is also a priority for Buesink, as ever-changing state regulations and advancing technology often makes equipment outdated after just five years or so.
“My top priority is keeping our officers safe and getting them home and our community members safe,” he said.
Buesink added that the department will continue to be involved in various community events as it has been in the past — whether it’s being present at sports games or simply playing catch with a group of kids.
“Maintaining that community presence is huge, especially for our youth,” he said. “We don’t want their interactions with police to just be negative because they were in a bad situation. We want to foster those relationships and show them we’re regular people, too.”
With his love for Waverly only growing along with his new role, the new chief said he was proud to be a part of the village.
“Our department is a great group of guys,” he said. “I love our crew. They’re the foundation of our police force.”
