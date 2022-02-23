TOWANDA — According to Robyn Cummings, executive director of the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, all the points of interest have been established for the new gravel bike loop that is to be unveiled this spring.
The bike trail will be a 407-mile loop traveling through Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.
“We now have all the points of interest brought from the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission,” said Cummings. “(They are) kind of the tech guru on that, helping put all the points of interest not only into Strava, but also into Ride with GPS.”
Both Strava and Ride with GPS are smartphone apps that allow cyclists to plan routes and track their stats along the way. Cummings explained that each point will let riders know the location’s coordinates, phone number, and what amenities are available.
“We’re also developing an emergency management plan for the bike route,” Cummings said. “It’ll be really difficult if there’s an accident or a health emergency — a hiking problem — if our emergency planners do not know specifically where that help is needed on the bike route.”
Cummings said that the BCTPA is working with Bradford County Director of Planning and Public Safety Matt Williams to arrange a meeting to discuss the bike loop.
“(We are) putting a meeting together so that we can work through the route and get a plan together that we can give to our townships and municipalities, and our emergency management individuals,” said Cummings, “so that they can be prepared when this officially does launch this spring.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.