SAYRE — After a high school path that was quite unlike any generation before it, Kannon VanDuzer will join his 2022 Sayre classmates tonight to kickstart the beginning of their adult lives.
Despite the fullness of his high school career being derailed by COVID-19, VanDuzer still excelled to be the president of Sayre’s FBLA, captain of the Redskins golf team and co-captain of the baseball team. He also went to states for golf, and played football and basketball.
While remote learning tested his discipline in an age when more workplaces are opting for work-from-home options, VanDuzer said it was a challenge and he was happy to return to in-person learning.
“It was really nice to get back to normal,” he said. “It was really good to have everything be back in person. For me, I’m able to learn best by talking with people and interacting, and we didn’t have that when we were remote.”
“Self accountability was the hardest thing to do,” he added. “When we got back to class, overall things just got better and easier.”
High School Principal Dayton Handrick said he and the rest of the high school staff will miss VanDuzer’s mature, good-natured personality.
“He’s everything you want a person from the Valley to be,” he said. “He’s involved with a lot, always quick to smile and laugh, but also still competitive.”
Handrick noted that VanDuzer always met the challenges presented by the pandemic with respectful understanding, even when protocols may have gotten in the way of opportunities.
“It’s been really difficult on these kids between quarantines and protocols — it’s very tough,” he said. “But he always kept a mature attitude with it and was always the first to say that everything was going to be okay.”
He’ll extend that mindset into his new college life, as VanDuzer said he is planning on attending Tompkins-Cortland Community College to play baseball, but he’s currently undecided on a major. Regardless, he added that the toughest part is that he will be living the college life alone.
“I’m definitely going to be missing my friends — people I’ve known since pre-K,” he said. “I’m going to be truly on my own for the first time in a long time. But I think that will be good for me as a person, because I’ll have to figure stuff out on my own and that will make it easier for me to adapt in the future.”
The Sayre High School graduation will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at the Lockhart Street Bowl.
