Model Train Day returns to Sayre Historical Society Museum

SAYRE — The Sayre Historical Society Museum held their annual Model Train Day event on Saturday, a tradition for families in the Valley.
The event is just one of many held at Sayre Historical Society Museum. The organization holds a major event each month during their museum season from May through December, according to Secretary Henry Farley.
Farley added that Model Train Day is a yearly event that has been held on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend for many years. The event includes displays, speakers and vendors that all relate to model train collecting.
“This year we had three vendors who were all pleased with the business they did at the event,” Farley said. “We also had Sayre Boy Scout Troop 4019 who were on the grounds of the station all day presenting demonstrations on railroad safety. A special addition to the day was a model train layout set up by Scouts Austin Quattrini and Nate Adams that drew a lot of attention from our visitors.”
He noted that there were 180 visitors at the event from eight states and one visitor from Brazil.
Farley shared that Aaron Dickson, Vice President of the Sayre Historical Society, a Master Model Builder, and a model train enthusiast gave a powerpoint demonstration called “Building of a Locomotive” at the event. A large audience was in attendance for the program which included interactive lessons.
A press release issued by Sayre Historical Society added that a spokesman for the museum said that Aaron Dickson’s presentation was exceptional and well received by the audience.
“This was our biggest day for attendance since COVID so we feel very confident that our audience is returning after these few uncertain years,” Farley said.
The Sayre Historical Society will be holding a gift shop sale this Saturday and will close for the 2022 season the same day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.