SAYRE — A Sayre man who was charged with stealing a truck from a Sayre business and driving it to Elmira on Dec. 16 is facing new charges after he allegedly attempted to escape custody.
According to Sayre police, Corey Glenn Stillman, 29, was charged with one grade-three felony count of escape for his alleged role in the incident, which took place shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 outside of Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley’s office on Herrick Avenue.
Police explained that Stillman had just been arraigned on felony charges of grading — theft and theft by unlawful taking, as well as a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Upon the completion of that arraignment as he was being escorted by officers through the parking lot, he took off running south through a parking lot to Bressler Street.
Police noted that Stillman was handcuffed and in a transport belt during the chase. Once Stillman reached Bressler Street, he slipped and fell on ice, at which point officers caught up to him and held him at taser-point until he was taken back into custody.
Stillman was arraigned again on the new felony charge before Judge Hurley on Thursday and subsequently sent back to jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 17.
