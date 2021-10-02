SPL reports findings from racial equity and inclusion discussions

SAYRE – The Sayre Public Library hosted a Zoom meeting on Monday to present the findings of their discussions on racial equity and inclusion.
These discussions took place monthly from March to July, and were funded by a Libraries Transforming Communities Grant from the American Library Association and the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.
“We were chosen as one of 200 libraries to participate,” said Library Director Heather Manchester. “We found out in December of 2020 that we received one of these grants, and we’ve been working since to plan and implement the grant.”
“The idea for the topic of our grant — which is racial equity and inclusion — really came about because of some articles that we had seen in our local newspaper,” Manchester explained. “The first was regarding a racial slur that was done as part of vandalism in one of our local parks ... the second article that kind of led to me thinking (that) this might be a good topic to discuss in our community was an article on a Black Lives Matter event that was held on the park that is actually directly across from our library.”
Manchester said that the discussions worked their way through the following 10 questions:
- What kind of community do you want in terms of one that is racially equitable and inclusive?
- What are the most important factors when it comes to making the community racially equitable and inclusive?
- What concerns do you have about this issue, and why?
- How do the issues we’re talking about affect you personally?
- When you think about racial equity and inclusion, how do you feel about what’s going on?
- What do you think is keeping us from making the progress we want?
- When you think about what we’ve talked about, what are the kind of things that could be done to make a difference?
- Thinking back over the conversations, what groups or individuals would you trust to take action on these things?
- If we came back together in six months or a year, what might you see that would tell you that the things we talked about were starting to happen?
- Now that we’ve talked about this issue a bit, what questions do you have about it?
“We always ended our sessions with question number 10,” Manchester said. “The conversations often would bring up more questions than answers.”
Adult Services Librarian Annie Caplan said that the notes from all discussion sessions were sorted and compiled to create the following community narrative:
“People want to live in a community that is safe and welcoming to everyone, a community were folks are willing to hold themselves accountable for how they affect others, and a community that is open-minded and prioritizes an accurate education of our nation’s history,” Caplan said. “However, the current lack of diversity in that area, the impact of misinformation, the biases and stereotypes that people hold, and the structural and systemic issues at play that support and maintain the status quo are making that difficult.”
“It was also clear that people believe there are tangible steps we can take,” Caplan continued. “Things like building relationships within our community, listening to people who have experienced racial discrimination, investing in education, forming safe spaces to discuss matters of racial equity and inclusion, and continually calling attention to racial injustices.”
Caplan admitted that the community narrative as a whole could be a lot to take in, so she broke it down into three categories: aspirations, concerns, and actions.
“As far as aspirations go, the folks we heard from want to live in a community that is welcoming to everyone,” said Caplan.
Caplan noted that self-accountability plays a large role in these ideals, and she quoted one participant with the phrase “looking at the man in the mirror.”
“That involves each of us diving within ourselves and examining our racial perceptions and racial conditioning,” Caplan said. “Because as one participant put it: if you hold yourself accountable, the world won’t have to.”
Other aspirations raised by participants include open-mindedness to change, not only a change in actions but also in education.
“As Americans, we all have a shared history,” said Caplan. “People aspire to live in a community that tells the truth about that history and every group of people involved.”
Caplan noted that she believes these aspirations are attainable, but she also highlighted some concerns that were raised in the discussions.
“Understanding the truth is absolutely fundamental to achieving racial harmony, so the presence of misinformation poses a serious threat to that process,” Caplan said. “Community members are concerned about the effects of white media and a white-centered narrative.”
Education was again mentioned, as Caplan stated how “folks expressed that at this point in time school curriculums are not adequately equipping teachers or giving educators the room to teach an accurate and inclusive history of the United States.”
She went on to claim that local teachers who do try to be “racially conscientious in their teachings” are receiving “push back by some school administration and school boards.”
With the concern of biases and stereotypes, the topic shifted to the mascot of the Sayre Area School District.
“Many folks voiced their concern about the local school mascot, which I won’t name out loud because it is a racial slur,” Caplan said. “Having this mascot communicates a constant message of oppression to the people in this community.”
“Indigenous people are people, not mascots,” she continued. “The stereotypes of indigenous people that have been manufactured by dominant cultures are extremely offensive and harm human development in many ways, especially in children.”
Other concerns included structural and systemic issues, as well as the lack of diversity in and around the Valley.
“We really have to turn the lens back on ourselves, as one participant put it, and investigate what we’re doing to make it so that black, brown, African American, indigenous, Asian, hispanic, Latinx, Pacific Islanders, and people of color do not feel welcome here,” said Caplan. “If people do not feel welcome here, those of us in the dominant population will remain in our own world.”
Lastly, Caplan highlighted some actions that can be taken to move the community away from the concerns and in the direction of their aspirations.
“While this is not an entirely comprehensive list,” Caplan noted, “these are some of the main things we can work on that people believe would actually make a difference.”
These actions include building relationships within the community, listening to each other’s stories, investing in education, creating safe spaces for future discussions, and calling attention to racial inequities and injustices.
“At this point in time all of the knowledge and resources that we require to move in the right direction are available to us,” said Caplan. “We have all the tools we need to create the community that we have the potential to be.”
Discussion participant Susan Vansickle inquired as to what the next step will be, especially in the area of education.
“Has there been any movement toward actually talking to the schools?” Van sickle asked.
Manchester responded by saying that the staff of the library see themselves as a conduit for future actions, but it will really be up to the community members to keep the momentum built during this series of discussions.
“We really see our role at the library as providing a space for that to take action,” explained Manchester. “So as Annie and I have discussed, we’re definitely here to provide resources and also — for those who are interested in taking next steps — to also provide that space to continue the discussion.”
Participant Chris Eng wondered if the county commissioners and other elected officials should be provided a summary of the discussions’ findings; Caplan explained that the commissioners had been sent invitations to the meeting, but she had received no responses from any of them.
“I’ll definitely be sending them a summary of all of this as well,” Caplan said.
A recording of the full presentation is planned to be posted on the Sayre Public Library’s website and Facebook page, and the library also has printed information sheets summarizing the information discussed available in their lobby.
A portion of the Libraries Transforming Communities Grant was also used to purchase a number of books promoting racial literacy.
“As part of the grant we also were able to add a little over $500 worth of materials dealing with racial equity and inclusion,” Manchester said. “Those are materials for all ages.”
This new collection is currently on display at the library, each with a special bookplate designating their inclusion in the collection.
As part of the Sayre Public Library’s continued efforts, the following programs and events are planned:
From Oct. 11 through Nov. 11 an exhibit will be on display at the library highlighting the history of indigenous people in Bradford County; Oct. 21 will feature a presentation on jazz and the civil rights movement; and Nov. 18 the library will host a presentation on white allyship.
