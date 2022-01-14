WAVERLY – The drive to put Tioga County facilities in the Waverly Village Hall’s unused annex may soon hit another gear, Trustee Andrew Aronstam announced this week.
“There’s no promises being made or anything like that, but there is an interest from the Tioga County DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles),” he said. “There’s nothing concrete, but it seems promising. That may be the missing piece to make this project viable.”
Discussions with the county on what to do with the unused village wing go back months. There was significant interest from both sides to set up the location for the county’s mental health services, but the estimated cost of the renovations to make the space suitable for operations made it apparent that other county departments would need to set up in the wing as well to make it feasible.
Over the summer, trustees approved the expending of $10,000 to HUNT Engineers for a preliminary study on the wing and how that might fit mental health services.
Presently, Tioga County Mental Health Services is paying approximately $22,000 per year in rent for their current facility.
Since the village would likely have to take out a bond to pay for the renovations of the wing, village officials put out a preliminary baseline figure of $750,000. Therefore, to make it financially feasible for the village, the municipality would need $75,000 annually for at least 10 years from the county to pay off the bond.
Those cost estimates have been the sticking point preventing the project from moving forward in a meaningful way — possibly until now.
“Having the DMV here would be a great benefit to our village residents,” Mayor Patrick Ayres noted. “We want to do something with the facility that benefits our residents, and having the DMV right here would be a huge help to our community.”
County officials are expected to do a walkthrough of the annex again in the near future to see how it might fit the DMV’s needs, Aronstam said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.