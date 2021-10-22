SAYRE – The Sayre Area School District is getting ready for the second annual Halloween Spooktacular, which will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in the Lockhart Street Bowl.
The event will only be open to SASD students ranging from kindergarten to sixth grade, as well as those students’ younger siblings.
“Of course, they have to have a parent or guardian with them to participate,” said school board Vice President Ron Cole during the meeting on Monday.
Elementary Principal Michelle Murrelle added that the Snyder parent-teacher group (PTG) donated $1,000 for the Spooktacular event to purchase candy.
“They are a very, very small group of individuals who come together,” Murrelle said. “They do a lot for the school.”
She went on to say that the district can always use more volunteers to help these kinds of events come together and run smoothly.
“We’re trying to get some more events back in for the kids to participate as we come into the holiday season,” said Murrelle. “We do need some more volunteers, so I would encourage people to call the office ... there’s always somebody at school they can reach out to, we would encourage you to please, please get a volunteer packet.”
During his community relations/wellness committee report, Cole also noted that the year 2023 will feature the 50th anniversary of H. Austin Snyder Elementary School.
“We’re going to start to work on that so that we can celebrate the golden anniversary up there,” Cole said.
Murrelle said that the subject of the anniversary “was received well” at the last PTG meeting.
“We have a member amongst us that may want to join us as one of the first few people who came to that school,” said Murrelle, indicating Sayre’s business manager Barry Claypool. “(We’re) trying to recruit some alumni from the first class, so we’ll see how that goes and do some more research when it comes to that.”
