Two Republicans are on the ballot for Bradford County auditor: Sebrina Shanks and Roxanne Gilbert-Wells; the sole Democrat in the running is Todd Grater.
The following are their full answers to questionnaires submitted to them.
Please share with us some background about yourself:
Gilbert-Wells: I have traveled to several countries, seen nearly all of the United States and yet I am so very proud to call Bradford County Pennsylvania my home. Known to most as Roxy, I have grown up in Albany Township, graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School and lived in southern Bradford County most of my life; I can most definitely claim I am from and live in Bradford County. My education includes degrees in Business Administration, Accounting and Human Resources from Lackawanna College and Keystone College. I retired from Northern Tier Career Center, currently serve as Community Alliance Church Office Administrator providing bookkeeping for the Community Cup LLC in Towanda.
Shanks: I am a mother of three children, and married to my husband of 7 years, Jeffrey Shanks. I graduated from Keystone College in 2013 with my Bachelors of Science in Accounting. I have previously worked for the county at the Sheriff’s office and Accounting office from June of 2012 until March of 2017. I have been a County Auditor since January of 2020.
Grater: Born and raised in this area. Canton High School Graduate. Graduated from Mansfield University Summa Cum Laude with Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science after serving in the US Navy for 6 years as an E5 Mineman.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Gilbert-Wells: The experience gained serving as an Albany Township Auditor for 6 years, previously as Tax Collector for 12 years, and the government accounting with the Northern Tier Career Center should provide insight into the role of a County Auditor. I am seeking this office not only as a post-retirement employment opportunity, but also an effort to serve the residents and tax payers of Bradford County.
Shanks: I am knowledgeable with the processes and procedures that are pertinent to the county’s daily function, and I have built a strong relationship with the offices that I work with on a daily basis. I enjoy my job as a County Auditor, and I perform it well.
Grater: This is an opportunity to use my skills to give back to the community that raised me in the form of public office. I live here, I am raising a family here, and I care about the success of our communities.
What do you believe the role of County Auditor should be?
Gilbert-Wells: The role of County Auditor includes oversight of all county offices financial records on behalf of the taxpayers, proving that all funds collected or received have been properly recorded and dispersed.
Shanks: The County Auditor should be one of the most trusted offices upheld to the highest ethical standards. We work as a support system for the county offices and as an oversight to ensure that the fees each office receives are distributed properly.
Grater: The County Auditor should function as a servant to the taxpayers to ensure that all money collected has been appropriately and fairly spent.
What are the biggest issues facing the County at this time?
Gilbert-Wells: Bradford County currently struggles with providing adequate internet availability to all of its citizens. The mountains, though beautiful, inhibit cellular transmission in many areas. Bradford County has enjoyed a financial boom through the Marcellus Shale natural gas, but that also provides some issues such as road deterioration. Employment opportunities are not abundant, but the natural gas exploration provided many new ones. The county is challenged to provide career opportunities for college graduates causing many to not return following graduation. Median household income according to the 2020 census was just over $50,000. Poverty level 9.4% (2021).
Shanks: One major concern I have in Bradford County is voter turnout. I would really like to see more registered voters participating in every election.
Grater: Inaccessibility to high speed internet in our region, and limited unreliable options. EMS that needs our support to do what they do best and support our community when they need it the most.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Gilbert-Wells: I would like to challenge the Republican Voters in Bradford County to make your presence known. Reach out to non-registered citizens, offer a ride to someone who may want to vote in person, volunteer to help a candidate at the polling places or bring a cup of coffee or bottle of water to someone who is. Bradford County is an amazing place to live, many choose to retire here. We need elected officials who seek to make and keep this beautiful area that we are blessed to live in accountable and proactive. Thank you for taking the time to read this and I offer my appreciation in advance for your support.
Shanks: I have really enjoyed my work serving the citizens of Bradford County for the past three years and I look forward to continuing to do so in the future.
Grater: I am honored to have the opportunity to serve you and deeply appreciate your support. I promise to remain committed to the betterment of our county.
