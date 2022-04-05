Editor’s note:Some portions of this story may be disturbing to readers.
MONROETON — A Monroeton man is facing 84 charges after Pennsylvania State Police said he sexually assaulted and raped an underage girl over a five-year period.
Police said Harold Dean Kurt Manley, 58, was charged with 20 grade-two felony counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a person under the age of 16 and aggravated indecent assault without consent; 20 grade-two misdemeanor counts each of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old and indecent assault without consent; and one felony count each of rape; sexual assault; corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors.
Additionally, his girlfriend, Kathleen Irvin, 43, of Monroeton was charged with corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children, police said.
Police explained that the victim, who is 19 years old now, was interviewed by forensic interviewers on Aug. 23 of last year about the alleged assaults.
Specifically, police said Manley sexually assaulted the victim regularly from the time she was 13 until she was 18 years old. Additionally, Irvin knew about the assaults and would often watch the assaults occur and not try to intervene, said police.
Irvin also watched as Manley then raped the victim when she turned 18, police said.
Manley was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr and subsequently jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail on March 28. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.