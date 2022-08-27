Annual used book sale in waverly

WAVERLY — The annual Waverly community used book sale saw several people on its first day on Thursday.
The book sale is being held at Waverly United Methodist Church on Chemung Street with thousands of books available at low prices.
The yearly sale is sponsored by the Methodist Men.
Hardcover books are being sold at $1 each and paperback books at 50 cents each.
Larry Ward of the Methodist Lions shared that the sale is an annual community benefit and hopes to send the remainder of books not sold to the Salvation Army as they did last year.
“Any kind of book that you would want is here,” said Terri Simons, church member and one of the volunteers at the book sale. “It might be slightly used, but for the price you can’t beat it. It does so much for the church because we donate so much to the Valley.”
Simons noted that there are craft, cooking, sewing, mystery, romance, science fiction, space, antique and children’s books available.
“I can’t think of anybody walking in here and not finding something that they are interested in,” she said.
Additionally, other items are available including puzzles, atlases, and DVD’s.
Mylre Richards, Head of the SPPRC Committee for the church, added that on Saturday, those attending the book sale can grab a box or bag and fill it with as many books as possible for $1.
The used book sale continued Friday and will wrap up on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church.
