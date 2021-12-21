Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Brooke Maloney, 26, Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Misdemeanor.
Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maloney following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on April 6, 2021.
Carlos A. Perez, 52, of Breesport, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $61.67, for the offense of Retail Theft, a Misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer T. Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Perez for the offense occurring on May 12, 2021.
Lisa Taluba, 35, of Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 months to 48 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $518.29, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a Felony of the third degree.
Trooper Terrance Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taluba following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on March 21, 2021.
Michael J. Owen, 30, of Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a Misdemeanor.
Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Owen for the offense occurring on February 27, 2021.
Lyle Hottle, 43, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 60 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, Misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hottle for the offense occurring on August 4, 2021.
Lyle Hottle, 43, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months to 18 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Misdemeanor.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hottle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Kevin C. Widrig, 25, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 months and 15 days to 23 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 8 years and 1 month, plus court costs, he will have to register as a sexual offender for 25 years, for the offense of statutory sexual assault, a felony of the second degree.
Officer Dalton Spencer of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Widrig for the offense occurring on August 19, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.