SAYRE — After a long and intense meeting, the Sayre School Board voted Thursday evening to formally ask Athens to co-op football teams for the next two years.
The original motion on the agenda was for Sayre to field only junior varsity and junior high teams in 2022. That plan did not receive a second from a board member and failed to move forward.
Following that motion stalling, the board opened up the floor to the public and a long and, at times feisty, discussion took place.
Parents asked pointed questions to the board and Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio about how the district ended up in this position — once again asking Athens to co-op a sport at the last minute. The two districts struck a deal in August last summer to combine both the boys and girls soccer teams.
During the discussion, board member Donnie Skerpon made a motion to formally ask Athens to co-op the football programs for the next two years.
The vote was delayed numerous times as residents and board members continued to go back-and-forth on several issues — from football to what happens with the band and cheerleaders to the possibility of opening up formal discussions on further cooperative agreements with Athens.
In the end, after all the discussion was done, the school board voted unanimously to ask their counterparts in Athens to agree to a co-op in football.
The Sayre board didn’t put all their eggs in the co-op basket, as they put in the motion that if Athens were to say no to the co-op then the district would revert back to the original plan of only fielding JV and junior high football teams this fall.
Daloisio announced during the meeting that District IV had told her that seniors would be eligible to play on the junior varsity team if they didn’t have a varsity squad this year. However, some board members questioned whether the PIAA would agree to that — and it is unknown how many Sayre seniors would actually choose to do that.
The onus will now shift to the Athens School Board, which will likely have to schedule a special meeting to vote on the issue in the coming days. Heat acclimation, which is the official kickoff of the PIAA football season, starts Monday and players need five days of it before they can compete in pads.
The biggest issue standing in the way of the Athens board voting for a co-op is the fact that if they do take on Sayre’s enrollment, it would bump the Athens program from Class AAA to Class AAAA. That means they would be subject to a two-year postseason ban by the PIAA.
The co-op team would be eligible for the Eastern Conference Playoffs, which is not part of the PIAA postseason and includes teams who did not make their district playoffs or decided against playing in that bracket.
The Sayre board also told residents that this would be a two-year deal with the option to make it ongoing. According to PIAA rules, when two school districts combine athletic programs it has to be for a two-year period. After the initial two years the co-op will stand unless one of the two schools wants to pull out and restart their individual program.
The Athens School Board has a workshop meeting set for Tuesday night. Workshop meetings are normally non-voting sessions, but that could possibly be switched to a meeting where a vote would be permitted. The Athens board could also choose to hold an entirely separate special meeting prior to Tuesday.
Editor’s Note: Look for more from Thursday’s special meeting in Saturday’s print edition.
