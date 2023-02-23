SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District has received five bids for the Litchfield Elementary School property, which has been permanently closed since 2019.
The Litchfield School and surrounding acres have a history in the Valley as it was first built in 1967. The school was temporarily closed in 2011 by the school board at the time.
After the board of education closed the building’s doors permanently, the potential future of the property was discussed with several ideas being brought to the table including gutting the building, tearing it down, or creating a multipurpose building.
At the Sayre School Board’s meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio stated that the district has received five bids, and shared their total amounts.
The total costs of the bids for the entire Litchfield property include $180,000, $246,400, $316,000, and $318,000, according to Dr. Daloisio.
Additionally, Dr. Daloisio added that the district received a bid that was only for five acres and inclusive of the building for $35,000.
“Although when you sell property, you’re not ever sure of what an individual or company will or will not utilize the land for once it is sold and it’s theirs and the potential tax revenue from that,” Dr. Daloisio said.
She noted that Sayre Area School District Business Manager Barry Claypool shared that the taxes of ownership is at a rate of $1,500 per acre for assessed value with the tax being about $8,500 on the full 90 acres for a year for an individual that would own the land.
“Another potential future would be if someone was to develop the land, whether it be a business or housing out there, then that would be an assessed value and that tax revenue would come to the school district as well,” Dr. Daloisio continued. “But, we again don’t know what anybody may or may not do with the land. Somebody could take the 90 acres and put it in Clean and Green (preferential tax assessment program) and then that would not be a tax revenue for our school districts. You have to weigh out all of those options and that’s important.”
Sayre School Board Vice President Ronald Cole added that some of the bids, in the way that the board understands, will give the school district access to the property out to the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center.
Dr. Daloisio added to Cole’s comment, stating one of the bids that came in for all of the acreage was for an amount of money and for the school district to continue utilizing it for their cross-country team, the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center for science teachers, field trips and events, and to have a partnership with the company of the bid.
Sayre School Board President Peter Quattrini shared that due to the absence of three members of the board, the decision of the bids will be put on the next meeting’s agenda.
The board will vote on a bid for the Litchfield School property at their meeting on March 6 in the Sayre High School library starting at 7 p.m.
