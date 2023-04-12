Virginia State Police have provided updates in regards to the abduction and death of an Ithaca woman that occurred on April 5.
New York State Police shared last week that they responded a reported abduction of an adult female in the Town of Ithaca shortly after 7 a.m. on April 5. After responding to the report, a witness informed police that the victim was Tatiana N. David, 34, of Ithaca. The witness told police that David was forced into a white SUV by suspect Michael C. Davis, 34, of Richmond, VA, against her will.
Virginia State Police issued a press release stating that at 9:40 p.m. on April 5, a trooper was alerted to a Jeep Cherokee traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County. The vehicle had improper registration as the wrong license plates were displayed on it. The trooper pulled over the vehicle and approached it, making contact with a male driver and adult female passenger.
State Police shared that it wasn’t until the trooper returned to his patrol car to verify the driver’s information that he learned that he, Davis, was wanted by New York State Police for abducting the adult female passenger, David. Within seconds of the trooper receiving confirmation of this, the vehicle sped off, and a pursuit was initiated.
The vehicle soon struck a guardrail, but continued south on I-95. State Police positioned vehicles around the suspect to try to contain it and bring it to a stop. The vehicle later ran off the right side of the road in Prince William County and crashed into the woods.
State Police added that Davis began shooting at at troopers as soon as they approached his vehicle, to which they returned fire. Both Davis and David sustained injuries from the shootout. Troopers and assisting agency personnel rendered medical aid to both.
State Police noted that Davis was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital where he is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries. David died at the scene and her remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and an autopsy, which was scheduled for April 6.
No troopers were injured in the shootout and the troopers involved were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, in accordance with State Police policy. A member of the Fairfax County Department was also involved in the shooting.
Two firearms were recovered at the scene, according to State Police.
Davis has not been charged as of April 11.
State Police are working with New York authorities with this ongoing investigation.
