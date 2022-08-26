Keystone Cards and Games celebrating anniversary with new owners

SAYRE — Saturday, Aug. 27 will mark one year since Sayre’s Keystone Cards changed ownership and became Keystone Cards and Games.
To commemorate the anniversary, the store is hosting a day-long celebration on Saturday featuring sales and special events.
There will be a Pokemon pre-release event at 1 p.m., a Flesh & Blood blitz at 3 p.m., and a Magic the Gathering chaos draft at 6 p.m.
The anniversary is sure to be packed with excitement for KCG patrons, as the store doesn’t usually hold so many events in one day.
In August 2021, Keystone Cards changed hands from longtime owner Rich Chernosky to four new co-owners: brothers Matt and Adam Brown and their respective wives, Shaina and Stacy.
According to Matt, Adam and Stacy were taken in a different direction career-wise and stepped away from the shop in April of this year.
Looking back at the past year, Shaina said that it was the community of faithful patrons that were the highlight for her.
“Getting to know the players has been amazing,” said Shaina. “We’ve celebrated a few birthdays this year for people that we’ve met just through the store.”
Matt agreed, saying it’s difficult to pinpoint one thing as a highlight of the year.
“It really is the community that is Keystone Cards and Games,” said Matt. “The players we see week in, week out, and the ones that have come back from afar.”
He noted that the friendly atmosphere and culture of the store has remained the same as it was before.
When asked if there was a moment that the store really felt their own, Shaina said it was more of a gradual transition for her. Matt, however, pinpointed their first pre-release event after purchasing the business.
“We were packed,” Matt said. “There were more people there than I thought we could fit in the store.”
Matt said during the bustle of the event he noticed Chernosky standing in the back.
“He was like, ‘I was going to come down and offer help, but it looks like you’ve got everything on board,’” said Matt. “It was like, oh, I guess we can do this.”
Since taking on ownership of the store, the Browns have added a wide range of products and events.
The Wednesday night Star Wars X-Wing events were broadened to encompass all tabletop games, they brought back modern format events for Magic the Gathering on Thursdays, and Saturdays see a rotation of events including Pokemon, Flesh and Blood, MetaZoo, and Dungeons & Dragons. Commander format Magic the Gathering was also added to the shop schedule on Sundays.
“We really have something going on every day now,” Matt said.
Fridays remain dedicated to Friday Night Magic, the standard format event for Magic the Gathering. Friday Night Magic tournaments are held every Friday in locations around the world.
“We’re the only standard shop in town that runs standard Friday Night Magic,” said Matt.
In fact, they’re the only shop within 20 miles that runs any Magic the Gathering events.
Owning and operating the store is an extra workload for the couple, as Matt still works another full time job and Shaina home-schools their children during the day. In addition to managing the inventory and finances, operating a game store means that the Browns have to stay up to date on all the rules and regulations of the various trading card games.
“Flesh and Blood requires us to have an official judge — there’s a test and things like that — so I’ve had to study that as well as run the shop,” said Matt.
Beyond the time management required to balance so many responsibilities, Matt noted their current space constraints have put a limit on how big they dare dream.
“We’re trying to push as far as we can go with our little space we have,” Matt said. “That’s the challenge we have is trying not to dream too big right now because we just don’t have the space or the present capacity for some things.”
The issue of space might be able to be addressed if the Browns purchase the store building at 515 S. Keystone Ave., which Matt said has already been negotiated.
“As part of our contract for buying the business, we negotiated terms to buy the building as well,” Matt said. “We are planning on optioning that here in the very near future.”
Matt said owning the building as well as the business would allow them to remodel as needed to match their growth.
Both Matt and Shaina said they would like to eventually live-stream more of their various events.
Shaina noted that by live-streaming gameplay “people could watch the game, and learn from the game, and see what you can do from home.”
“For a lot of our players, they get their research by just playing and watching other people play,” Shaina continued.
For more information or to stay up-to-date on events at Keystone Cards and Games, find Keystone Cards on Facebook or visit keystonecardsandgames.com.
