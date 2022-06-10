TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners on Wednesday kicked off their regular meeting with proclamations before moving forward with several park projects taking place around the county.
Specifically, commissioners declared June 6 as Child Welfare Professionals Appreciation Week in Bradford County — a job that Commissioner John Sullivan called “one of the most difficult jobs in the whole county.”
“I imagine many (child welfare professionals) go home and have a difficult time sleeping with some of the situations that they’re in,” he said. “So I thank you for that.”
“I also want to reiterate the thanks we have for all of those who work in that environment,” Commissioner Daryl Miller added. “A lot of people don’t realize what they do on their behalf to protect the children in this county. And with the caseload that they face, a lot of people don’t realize the magnitude of the problem that we face.”
Commissioner Doug McLinko noted that the protection of local children is further complicated by the lack of resources from the state and a shortage of case workers.
“I know it’s a tough situation,” he said. “Not just with the children, but with the work environment that we all face. But with the work that they do, it’s just more critically crucial than a lot of others.”
Commissioners also proclaimed June as Dairy Awareness Month in the county, and hosted Bradford County Dairy Ambassador Brooke Calkins as she read the official proclamation. Calkins also brought cheeses for the commissioners to raise awareness for the importance of eating dairy regularly.
“Our dairy farmers need our support as they compete with today’s industry demand,” she said. “We need milk to stay healthy and face the new horizons of the 21st century.”
McLinko mentioned the struggles that local farmers have compared to other industries — especially in the present economy with rising inflation.
“I don’t mind paying more for a gallon of milk,” he said. “I just hope the middle man is not collecting it all, and it goes back to the farm. I hope our dairy farmers are getting that money with the prices going up and the high cost of fuel.”
Miller and Sullivan added that dairy farming is in their roots, as Miller’s in-laws still dairy farm today, and Sullivan is a retired farmer.
“We are certainly aware of the work and sacrifice that goes into getting us the food that we eat,” Miller said.
In other county news, commissioners opted to move forward and legally advertise bids for work on an expansion at Sunfish Pond.
Specifically, the project would reallocate sites within the park to create a greater distinction between the day use area and the campsites.
“The goal is to reduce the confusion between the two areas and differentiate them more,” according to county planning director Matt Williams. “There’s some confusion there currently between the day use and the campsite areas.”
The project includes the relocation of 27 existing RV sites, as well as the addition of nine more sites. All of the sites will also include water and electric service.
Additionally, county commissioners approved a donation of $22,000 to Athens Township Parks and Recreation for the construction of an observation deck at Round Top Park. Commissioners also voted to advertise for bids to construct an overlook platform at Mt. Pisgah County Park.
