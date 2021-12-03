Athens Township Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle in the area of Vista Drive, according to a public service announcement posted on the department’s Facebook page.

The theft took place between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday according to the announcement.

Two individuals were captured on surveillance footage in the area of Roosevelt and Washington Streets at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

“The individuals were seen looking into vehicles parked in driveways, as well as approaching the front porch of a residence,” the post said.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the two individuals and ask anyone with information to contact them at 570-888-2200.

Recommended for you

Load comments