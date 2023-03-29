SOUTH WAVERLY — South Waverly Borough is moving forward with a project on Elmira Street that will help prepare Dry Brook Creek for the next potential flooding event.
Borough council members this week approved the lone bid for engineering services submitted by Larson Design Group surrounding the installation of a new precast box culvert that will run beneath Elmira Street just north of Loder Street. The culvert allows water running through Dry Brook Creek along Loder Street to flow beneath Elmira Street eventually pour out into the Chemung River.
The 84-inch culvert will replace the existing structure that has been in place since the early 1970s, according borough council member Chris Wood.
“It’s the oldest culvert in the borough,” he said. “And the goal is for it to be able to withstand a 100-year storm, like what we had with Tropical Storm Lee (in 2011), while also being able to withstand 80,000 pounds driving over top of it.”
Wood noted that the borough has received a state grant for project worth approximately $576,000. The bid approved this week for engineering and design services totals just over $75,600.
“The whole project will be paid for through that grant,” he said. “We won’t be using local tax dollars at all. Larson is a very reputable company and they have a lot of experience with this sort of thing at the county level and with other municipalities as well. So we’re excited to have them working on this project,”
The engineering and design phase is expected to last the rest of this year, with construction expected to begin in spring 2024.
