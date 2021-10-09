ATHENS BOROUGH — The person who drove into an Athens Borough residence in the early hours of Oct. 2 has been identified as Johnathan Feaster of Candor, according to the Athens Borough Police.

The incident was the first of two in which separate vehicles struck the same South Main Street home last weekend.

Feaster, 31, is charged with driving under the influence and flight to avoid apprehension, both misdemeanors, as well as summary offenses of reckless driving and failure to stop.

According to the police affidavit, officers received a call from Bradford County Emergency Operations Center around 2 a.m. on Oct. 3 of a vehicle striking a curb and the operator leaving the scene.

The affidavit said an officer arrived on the scene to see a truck had struck and left a hole in the residence.

Officers soon found Feaster hiding in some nearby bushes before he attempted to run west, according to the report.

Feaster was later apprehended and handcuffed, and officers said they smelled a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

Per the affidavit, Feaster declined to take a field sobriety test, at which point officers advised him that he was under arrest for driving under the influence.

Police also said that Feaster declined to undergo blood testing.

The second vehicle struck the home around 12:30 a.m on Oct. 3, and is still under investigation.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments