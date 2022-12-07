TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Dustin Poulton, 32, of Rome was sentenced to Probation Supervision for 12 months, for the offenses of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2, and Harassment, Summary.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Poulton following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Feb. 15, 2022.
Ryan Allis, 28, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for an aggregate sentence of 20 months to 60 months, for the offenses of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Felony 3 and Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Misdemeanor 2.
Bradford County Sherriff’s Officers arrested Allis for the offenses occurring on Feb. 17, 2022 and Feb. 18, 2022.
Marcus Frisbie, 33, of Ulster was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 48 months, Restitution of $1,720 plus court costs, for the offense of Criminal Trespass, Felony 3.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Frisbie following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on June 25, 2021.
Danny Westover, 56, of Waverly, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Tier 3, Misdemeanor.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Westover for the offense occurring on March 5, 2022.
Brenda Houseweart, 50, of Canton was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months followed by Probation Supervision for 36 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, second in 10 years, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Houseweart following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on March 20, 2022.
Logan Talada, 19, of Waverly was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 35 days to 6 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Criminal Conspiracy, Misdemeanor 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Talada following investigation of an incident that occurred in Pike Township on Sept. 15, 2021.
Leah Landon, 46, of Sayre was sentenced to Probation Supervision for 9 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Disorderly Conduct , Misdemeanor 3.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Landon following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on April 18, 2022.
Michelle Brown, 38, of Columbia Crossroads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 24 months followed by Probation Supervision for 36 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor 1.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brown following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on July 14, 2021.
