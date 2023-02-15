On Feb. 11, PA 211 Day, United Way of Bradford County joined United Way of Pennsylvania and the PA 211 network to celebrate the important role that 211 plays to provide connections to help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. United Way and PA 211 are also unveiling a new chat translation tool at www.pa211.org which allows customers to interact with 211 in 75 different languages.
211 is the free, confidential, 24/7/365 service that connects Pennsylvanians with all the health and human services in their area that are available to help. PA 211 also offers individuals the ability to search for assistance or chat with a resource navigator online at www.pa211.org.
“PA 211 strives to be the first, most essential resource to all Pennsylvanians who need help. If you aren’t sure where to start, begin with 211,” said Joan Smith-Reese, Executive Director of United Way of Bradford County.
In 2022, PA 211 answered 254,796 unique calls, with more than 325,000 services requested by callers. In addition, 19,247 Pennsylvanians sought help via text, and 3176 utilized our newly-launched web chat.
PA 211 also offers individuals the ability to search for assistance at www.pa211.org. Nearly 929,000 web sessions on pa211.org accessed the self-serve community resource search function to find help in their community. Across all communication channels, PA 211 served well over one million Pennsylvanians, exceeding the record previously set from March 2020 through December 2021.
“The number of Pennsylvanians reaching out to PA 211 continues to increase in all contact channels, and the highest rate of growth is happening in usage of www.pa211.org. To better serve diverse populations in our state, today PA 211 is launching a chat translation tool which will support 75 languages, allowing more of our customers to interact with PA 211 in their preferred language,” Smith-Reese said.
To chat online with a 211 resource navigator, visit www.pa211.org, start a search for resources, and select the option to chat.
PA 211 continues to offer the best real-time data on needs of individuals in the Commonwealth. PA 211 Counts (https://pa.211counts.org) is a dashboard to understand these needs in counties, zip codes, legislative districts, and regions across the state.
“In Bradford County our top 211 calls are for housing and food. Housing includes utilities being shut off, being evicted, not able to pay rent. We receive many calls for food. We also receive calls for domestic violence and substance abuse. Calls for suicide are connected right to the new number nationwide of 988. Counselors at 211 connect the caller to the appropriate agency to help. Bradford County averages 200 calls per month,” stated Smith-Reese.
“Thanks to our partners (Salvation Army, Grace Connection, Bridge, CHOP, Endless Mountain Mission, TACO, Bridge, Rape and Crisis Center and many more.) PA 211 will continue to be here, using our deep local partnerships to serve growing numbers of Pennsylvanians who are utilizing the 211 service in our community,” Smith-Reese said.
