Guthrie: more hospitalized COVID-19 patients are vaccinated

According to the latest COVID-19 patient status infographic from the Guthrie Clinic, posted on the clinic’s Facebook page, there are now more vaccinated individuals hospitalized due to COVID than there are unvaccinated. As of Friday, there were 85 COVID-positive patients hospitalized — down four in a week — and 19 in the intensive care unit — an increase of three.
Of the hospitalized cases, 36 are unvaccinated — a decrease of 22 — and 49 are vaccinated — an increase 18. This marks the first time there have been more vaccinated than unvaccinated since the clinic began posting statistics. Of those in the ICU, the number of unvaccinated went up by two for a total of 14 and the vaccinated increased from four to five.
Those numbers include patients from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus.
The number of confirmed cases in Bradford County has risen by 598 in the past week — 170 less than the previous week — according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. This brings the total number to 12,275 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Bradford County has risen by six in the past seven days, for a pandemic total of 185.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) has recorded 164 more confirmed cases in the past week — 28 less than the previous week — for a total of 2,642 since March of 2020. Athens (18810) was home to another 100 confirmed cases this week — 52 less than the previous week — for a pandemic total of 1,773. Lastly, Towanda (18848) saw another 80 confirmed cases in the past seven days — three more than the previous week — for a total of 1,533.
Six other Bradford County ZIP Codes have had more than 500 confirmed cases since March of 2020. In the past week Troy saw an increase of 41 for a pandemic total of 969, Wyalusing increased by 26 for a total of 734, Canton increased by 35 for a total of 720, Gillett increased by 21 for a total of 597, and Rome increased by 17 for a total of 573; Ulster just crested the 500 mark, totaling 505 since the start of the pandemic.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 23,039 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 67 in the past week. Another 2,980 43 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — 37 more than the previous week — while 9,865 residents have received a booster shot — an increase of 157.
Confirmed case numbers in Tioga County, Pa. have risen by 190 over the past week, for a pandemic total of 5,554.
In the same time, the county’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by five for a total of 184.
The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has seen 59 more confirmed cases in the past seven days, for a total of 1,448 since March of 2020. The Mansfield ZIP Code is the only other in the county to report more than 500 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic and currently sits at 706 — an increase of 21 in the past week.
Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 17,293 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 108 in the past week. Another 1,954 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — 22 less than the previous week — and 7,700 have chosen to receive a booster dose — an increase of 150.
According to the New York State Department of Heath, Tioga County, N.Y. has seen a total of 9,609 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Tioga County Public Heath Department’s press release on Jan. 26, the number of new cases in the county as of Jan. 25 was 483 — 111 less than the previous week — while the number of active cases was reported as 274 — four less than the previous week.
Of the new cases, 44 were unvaccinated, 98 were vaccinated, 58 were children under the age of 12, and 283 had unknown vaccination statuses; only eight cases were reported as hospitalized, and no new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 28,363 are fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — an increase of 103 in one week. Another 4,526 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — 17 less than the previous week — and 12,845 have received a booster dose — an increase of 322.
According to data from the Chemung County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, Chemung County has seen 790 — 420 less than the previous week — for a total of 20,671 since the pandemic began.
The county currently has 558 active cases, down 193 in one week. Of those active cases, only 68 are hospitalized, up three in seven days. Nine more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Chemung County bring the total to 193.
Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 48,803 are fully vaccinated according to the CDC — an increase of 219 in one week. Another 7,367 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — 14 less than the previous week — and 23,125 have received a booster dose — an increase of 505.
