TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, county officials opted to move forward with an expansion project at the Sunfish Pond camp area near Canton.
“This project is part of out master plan to improve our county parks,” said county director of planning and public safety Matthew Williams.
Specifically, the project would reallocate sites within the park to create a greater distinction between the day use area and the campsites, Williams explained.
“The goal is to reduce the confusion between the two areas and differentiate them more,” he said. “There’s some confusion there currently between the day use and the campsite areas.”
The project includes the relocation of 27 existing RV sites, as well as the addition of nine more sites, said Williams. All of the sites will also include water and electric service.
While the project was sent out for bid and the exact cost of the endeavor is not known, the estimated cost is $300,000, commissioners said. The project is expected to be completed this year, and will be paid for through American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In other county news, commissioners appointed Roy Keiper to the county planning board.
Keiper was a Rome Township supervisor for a number of years, and he is also a contractor, which made him a quality candidate for the position, commissioners said.
“He’s going to be a great addition to that board,” Commmissioner Daryl Miller said. “He has the experience and knowledge to be a kay piece to the board, and we’re happy to have him come aboard.”
