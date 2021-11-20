SAYRE — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) announced Friday that Sayre Borough has been awarded a $250,000 state investment through the Commonwealth Financing Authority for a comprehensive streetscape improvement project in the downtown business district.
“This multimodal funding ensures that communities can provide a safe and reliable transportation system for area residents,” Yaw said. “I was happy to support this project at the outset. I applaud Sayre Borough and its leadership on this funding and look forward to the project moving forward.”
“We are pleased by the approval of Sayre’s grant application, which allows for the next step of the streetscape project to take place,” added Pickett. “I look forward to its completion and the resulting safety improvements, along with the new economic opportunities that are expected to be created.”
Sayre Borough Manger Dave Jarrett was thrilled to have the added support for the reviatlization of downtown Sayre.
“The Borough of Sayre is excited to be awarded a $250,000 multi-modal grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to continue its downtown streetscape project,” said Jarrett. “The $250,000 grant will enable the borough to move forward with the second phase of the streetscape project which includes new curbing, sidewalks, and pedestrian enhancements in the 100 block of West Packer Avenue, 100 block of South Elmer Avenue, and 100 and 200 blocks of West Lockhart Street.”
The Borough received a $375,000 grant in April 2021 for the first phase of the streetscape project that includes new curbing, sidewalks, and pedestrian enhancements in the 100 and 200 block of Desmond Street.
A new concrete bump out was recently completed at 1882 on Desmond and a new sign was installed above the walkway between the municipal parking lot and Desmond Street. The remaining work planned on Desmond Street includes a second bump out in front of Yanuzzi’s Restaurant which will be completed in 2022.
A cooperative effort between the Borough, Bradford County, and Guthrie is providing $450,000 in matching funds for the grants.
According to a press release from Yaw and Pickett, the CFA was established as an independent agency of the commonwealth to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.
