SAYRE — Sayre Rotary recently visited Snyder H. Austin Elementary and Epiphany School for their annual third grade dictionary giveaway.
Rotarian member Jeff Paul attended the giveaway and asked students to find the words ‘rotary’ and ‘volunteer’ in their new dictionaries.
Sayre Rotary has given away dictionaries to local third graders for almost 20 years.
“It’s such a great experience and we enjoy giving the dictionaries to the kids,” Paul said. “It’s so nice to see the excitement in them. You wouldn’t think a kid would get excited about a dictionary.”
Paul shared that Sayre Rotary hopes to keep contributing the dictionaries each year as technology such as tablets are on the rise.
“The kids love to look in a book and actually find something,” Paul said. “This year I was surprised to see more excitement than I would normally see in third graders. The kids were really happy with what we gave them.”
After being a rotarian member for the last 26 years, Paul has received feedback from past students.
“I have had kids in college come to me and say that they still use their dictionaries,” Paul said. “(This is why) we try to be active in schools as much as we can and every penny we get goes right back into the community.”
Paul noted that Sayre Rotary looks forward to continuing the giveaway and staying involved with schools as much as possible.
