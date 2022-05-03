WAVERLY — Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres on Monday reported that several ongoing matters in the village are moving forward in positive ways.
Chief among those issues is finding a use for the vacant village wing. Ayres stated that Tioga County DMV representatives and other county officials met with municipal officials last week, and noted that there is interest in using the annex.
“I know it has kind of seemed like a ‘one step forward, two steps back’ type of situation,” he said. “But there’s still definite interest there. The next step is to set up a meeting between the county reps and the engineers that we hired to oversee the work on the wing. So we can really see what they’re looking at and maybe we can tailor any renovations that we make to their needs.”
Last month, trustees hired HUNT Engineers for those engineering services, which could cost up to $42,500 if the village opts to ultimately move forward with renovations and repairs on the facility. The engineering services would be paid for using American Rescue Plan funds.
Trustees also continue to mull a potential smoking ordinance in light of the legalization of recreational marijuana, Ayres said. Currently, there are no public smoking restrictions on village property.
The mayor explained that interest in passing a general smoking ban on recreation areas such as village parks remains in play, but trustees are still exploring how far they want to extend any potential smoking ban.
“We’re looking at some model language from other municipalities that have smoking ordinances,” he said. “How does it work? How has it affected those municipalities? What was the reaction?”
Ayres added that another layer of the ordinance could look at restricting smoking on sidewalks to certain hours — such as allowing it at night but restricting it during the day.
The mayor also noted that work continues to wrap up at the Waverly Glen Park. Lights have been installed at the large pavilion, and the stonework for the amphitheater stage is complete. Waverly High School students are closing in on finishing the woodwork needed around the stage, and progress is also being made for the installation of security cameras around the glen.
“We have the landscaping part of the project that we approved last month that will move forward depending on weather,” Ayres said. “But the goal is to have everything done by Memorial Day, so we can have the completed park ready for the summer.”
The extensive $943,000 park project began four years ago after the village was awarded a nearly-$500,000 grant from the state.
