SAYRE — According to an email obtained by the Morning Times, the Sayre Area School District has decided to only field junior varsity and junior high football teams this year.
The decision will leave nine seniors in the Sayre program without a chance to play football in their final year as they will not be allowed to play at the JV level.
The announcement, which was made in an email to parents of football players at around 3:30 p.m. today, comes after Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman and several parents told the Sayre School Board on Monday that fielding a varsity team was unrealistic and unsafe for players.
As of Monday, there were only 26 students signed up to play junior varsity and varsity football at Sayre, but a good portion of those kids had little or no experience at the varsity level — which Gorman and the parents who spoke at the board meeting said could lead to safety issues.
The parents and coach have asked the school board to look into a co-op with the Athens football program for the upcoming year — similar to the SHS and AAHS soccer teams coming together in early August last year in order to give all Sayre players a chance to compete.
"The District Administrative Team has weighed many factors regarding the upcoming football season and appreciate all input over the last week from parents, players, and coaches," the email from Sayre Athletic Director Barry Claypool began.
"Because there was no junior varsity program last year, our current sophomores lost most of their 8th grade season due to low numbers/covid," the email continued. "The younger and/or less experienced student athletes didn’t get the opportunity to work to improve their skills during the spring and most of the summer. Therefore, we feel that it is in the best interest of the program to run a junior varsity and junior high program this year in the interest of getting our younger student athletes experience in a non-varsity environment."
Claypool then directly addressed the seniors and their parents.
"Seniors and parents, we understand and sympathize with the pain that this decision will cause as you may lose out on your final season as a Redskin football player," he said in the email. "We are currently investigating any and all options to give you an opportunity to play football during your senior year. We will keep you informed as we gather information."
The district asks seniors to go to practice with the team even though there are currently no opportunities to play in a game this fall.
"You should plan to begin practice on Monday, August 8th with the football program so that if/when an opportunity is available, we are ready to seize the opportunity with little to short notice," the email said. "Heat acclimation starts on Monday, your coach will be in contact to inform you of the practice particulars of time, location, equipment needed to bring with you, etc."
Claypool could not immediately be reached for comment.
