Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges and traffic offenses following their alleged involvement in separate incidents that took place in the Valley region.
- Haylie Nichole Henley, 24, of Sayre was charged by state police following a traffic stop on Ellistown Road in Sayre on Aug. 27. A blood test later revealed Henley’s blood-alcohol content level to be 0.107 percent at the time of the incident.
Henley is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 18.
- Haley Marie Tomaz, 25, of Athens was charged by Athens Borough police following a crash on West Pine Street on July 31. A blood test later revealed Tomaz’s blood-alcohol content level to be 0.17 percent at the time of incident. THC was also present her system.
Tomaz is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 18.
- Ryan Cole Burke, 32, of East Smithfield was charged by state police following a traffic stop on Erin Road in Athens Township on Aug. 18. A blood test later revealed Burke’s blood-alcohol content level to be 0.143 percent at the time of the incident.
Burke is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 18.
Disorderly conduct
A Chemung man was charged with disorderly conduct, loitering/prowling at nighttime, public drunkenness and criminal mischief following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at a Vista Drive residence on Oct. 15.
According to Athens Township police, Matthew James Kautz, 31, was arrested following a disturbance at the residence and behaving belligerently with officers.
Kautz was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $40,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25.
Drug possession
A Spencer, N.Y., man was jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail on a felony drug charge, multiple misdemeanor drug charges and several traffic offense for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Wildwood Road in Athens Township on May 29.
According to township police, David B. Chandler, Jr., 33, was charged following a traffic stop. A search of his vehicle yielded multiple items of drug paraphernalia and illegal substances.
Chandler is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25.
