ATHENS — An Athens man is in jail in lieu of $50,000 bail after borough police said he allegedly stole an SUV and damaged other vehicles in a car lot on Main Street in Athens.
According to police, Tyler James Flanagan, 27, was charged with one felony count of theft by unlawful taking; four misdemeanor counts of theft from a motor vehicle; one misdemeanor count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; receiving stolen property and criminal mischief; and two summary counts of criminal trespass.
Police explained that incident began when officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from a car sales lot on Main Street in Athens on Feb. 28. Police said the owner of the lot noticed that his black 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe was missing the day before and, when he reviewed video surveillance, observed a single male, later identified as Flanagan, stealing the SUV after looking through and entering a number of vehicles.
Eventually, the vehicle was located at a residence in Columbia Township, and borough police contacted Pennsylvania State Police to investigate. Once there, troopers learned that Flanagan had stopped at the residence seeking help for a flat tire. Flanagan was subsequently taken into custody.
Back at the car lot, the owner explained to police that other vehicles that had been broken into, including a 2009 Cadillac that had a damaged ignition and also contained a sock with two stones inside of it, police said.
Police added that officers had dealt with Flanagan for a prior incident, during which he had the same sock with two stones in it.
Additionally, police said the owner noted that he was missing the keys to four other vehicles on his lot. Those keys were eventually located after a search warrant was served on Flanagan’s apartment.
Throughout the incident, four vehicles sustained damage that totaled over $3,800, police said.
Flanagan was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley, and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 29.
