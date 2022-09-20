The following women were charged with simple assault and harassment charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidents in the Valley:
Haleigh E. Bostwick, 22, was charged by Athens Township police after she allegedly assaulted another woman at a Wildwood Road residence on Aug. 17.
Bostwick is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 10.
Kelsey Nicole Boyte, 25, was also charged with terroristic threats by Sayre Borough police after she allegedly threatened to stab another another person in the presence of a child.
Boyte was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $40,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 27.
Drug possession
A Sayre woman is facing charges of drug possession, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place on North Thomas Avenue in Sayre on Sept. 10.
According to borough police, Sheena Marie Barto, 39, was charged after creating a public disturbance.
Barto is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 11.
Five days later, Barto was arrested again and charged with trespassing after returning to the residence where the previous incident took place.
Barto was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail and will answer to those charges on Sept. 27.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidents in the Valley:
Edwin Albert Betts, 51, of Sayre was charged by state police following a traffic stop on Chemung Street in Sayre on July 13.
Betts is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 28.
Mark Douglas Thetga, 33, of Rome was charged by state police following a traffic stop on Elmira Street in Athens Township on July 5.
Thetga is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 28.
Kyle Anthony Bechy, 26, of Waverly was charged by state police following a traffic stop on Route 220 in Athens Township on July 2.
Bechy is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 28.
