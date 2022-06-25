SAYRE — The Friends of Sayre Public Art and the Sayre Revitalization Initiative hosted a block party for the community on Friday.
The block party, which took place on the downtown portions of West Lockhart Street and South Elmer Avenue, featured several activities and live entertainment.
A ceremony was held at the Blackburn 1897 to recognize the completion of the first in a series of murals to help beautify the downtown area.
The mural was painted by Frank Evans, owner of Sayre Hobby Shop. It includes a shadow of the bridge that once connected the East side of Sayre over the railroad tracks to W. Lockhart Street.
It is located at the Blackburn 1897 on the side of the building facing the outdoor dining section of the restaurant.
Deb Landy of the Sayre Revitalization Initiative spoke at the mural dedication and gave thanks to the owners of the Blackburn 1897.
“Dave and Susan Seck were so gracious to say yes to us, and we’ve been working with them on this mural together,” she said. “We look forward to doing many more murals. We thank everybody in town who has contributed.”
The murals will serve to give out history on the railroad, hospital, and other parts of the community that are interesting stories to tell.
Vinnie Latini, who grew up in Athens, shared information about the bridge that the public may not know. “The Lockhart Street pedestrian overpass, or more commonly known as the foot bridge, was constructed in 1896 to eliminate a crossing that went from the East side of Sayre to the downtown area,” he said.
“There is still a stone block with the year 1896 carved in it located in Howard Elmer Park,” he added.
Latini shared that the bridge was taken down in 1987 after serving the residents for 91 years. It was approximately 400 feet in length and spanned 17 tracks.
“The bridge has been a big part of my life growing up and I am certain there are so many others that feel the same way,” he said.
The event also featured special food and drink menus from participating downtown businesses.
Additionally, there were several vendors, games, face paintings, and giveaways for kids.
There was also a pop-up art show that displayed numerous artworks from the community as well as line dancing by Live Love Line Dance.
Pat Haggerty Dance Studio performed for attendees, as well as live music from Splash Band, a seven-piece jazz group.
