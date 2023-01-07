Our loving Mother, Sandra Jane (Scaife) Walker, 82, Cayuta Avenue, Waverly NY, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Proverbs 31:17, 27-28 — She is a hard worker, strong and industrious. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed. Her husband also, and he praises her.
Sandy was born to Wes (Sylvester) and Mary Jane (Hakes) Scaife on December 22, 1939, in Williamsport, PA. Sandy attended Athens High school and Graduated in1957. Sandy was an Athens High School Majorette and was a member of a Water Skiing team, with her sister Linda, who performed stunts building people-pyramids while skiing up and down the waters of the Susquehanna River. She married Bob Walker of Lockwood, N.Y. in May 1959.
She attended Beauty school and operated a hair salon for a short time in their home. She also worked for NCR in Ithaca and Westinghouse in Elmira. She was involved with The Keystone Baptist Church where she sang in a vocal quartet with her sister [Linda], mother [Mary Jane], and Aunt [June Garrity]. She had a heart and love for children and was actively involved in the Children’s Sunday School program where she and Bob drove a valley bus to transport children on Sunday mornings so they could hear about Jesus. She was a great cook and had a variety of careers which included that of an award-winning sales woman for The West Bend Waterless Cookware Company, and for several decades, she was a valuable home-health-care aide. Sandy never shied away from hard work. She and Bob traveled the country selling mats which they made from recycled automotive tires. Prior to retirement, Sandy and Bob ran a successful Day Care Center within their home.
Sandy was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother (Nana) and great grandmother. After retirement, she resumed her love of crocheting and playing Bingo. She loved going to Waverly Band recitals, athletic events for her children and grandchildren, and later she enjoyed attending her Athens High School class reunions. She enjoyed doing puzzles of all kinds. She loved watching TV and movies, especially The Golden Girls, Godzilla and gangster movies such as The God Father. But most importantly, Sandy was a follower of Jesus Christ and she shared The Good News of the Lord with all that would listen, many times over coffee at her kitchen table.
She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years Robert [Bob] Walker, Her parents, Wes and Mary Jane Scaife, Father and Mother-in-law, Edward and Beatrice Walker, her sister Lynda [Scaife] Farnham and Brother-in-law Jim Farnham.
Sandy is survived by her children: daughter, Robin (Walker) DeMarco of Waverly NY, son, Wesley Walker (Maureen) of Waverly NY, son, Dr Les Walker (Phyllis) of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and daughter, Denise Cortez (Mario), Ozark, MO. She is also survived by her sister, Jo Lynn [Scaife] Bearden (Kevin), Orangeburg, SC, grandchildren Sarah Jane Root, Apalachin NY, Dustin Root (Caitlyn), Waverly NY, Bobby Nichols (Amanda), Troy PA, Brandon Walker (Jessica), Waverly NY, Logan Walker (Gina), Waverly NY, Emily Walker (Donny), Ulster PA, Molly [Walker] Veley (Samuel), Conway SC, Tyler Walker (Elizabeth), Troutman NC, and Angela Johnson (Lt Colonel Greg Johnson), SanAntonio TX. Great Grandchildren/Great Great Grandchildren Jack Braunbeck, Abby Braunbeck, Gracie Braunbeck, Isabella Root, Lilly Root, Christian Root, Norah Nichols, Cyrus Walker, Freya Walker, Leah Walker, Natalie Burgess, Levi Burgess, Elijah Walker, Emma Veley, Clinton Jones, Kalah Jones, Nazir Jones, Lotus Coleman. A small family gathering is planned to celebrate Sandy’s life with a private family interment service planned for the spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Sandy’s name to Elderwood 37 North Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892 or Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main Street, Chemung, NY 14825
Arrangements were entrusted to The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.