Robert D. Alteri, 84, of 2301 Pennsylvania Avenue, Sayre, Pa. passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Robert was born in Waverly, NY on March 6, 1939, the son of Anthony William and Sarah Mary Alteri and grew up in South Waverly, Pa. He was a graduate of Sayre High School class of 1957 and later served with the U.S. Navy with his twin brother, Richard, from Aug. 28, 1958 to Aug. 27, 1962.
On July 6, 1968, Robert married the former Hermina “Mia” Stroop at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Elmira, NY. In early years, Robert was employed by Westinghouse in Horseheads, NY and was later employed by IBM and subsequently Lockheed Martin in Owego, NY until retiring in 1999.
He was a long-time communicant and became a Eucharistic Minister at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in South Waverly, Pa. and following the church closure he became a member of the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for 15 years and was a devoted member of the Perpetual Adoration Society.
Robert was a member of Roma Madre Lodge No. 1342 Order Sons and Daughters of Italy, Sayre. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Eagles.
He is survived by his children, Denise A. (Michael) O’Malley and Robert A. Alteri (Shelly Monks), grandchildren, Meghann (Matthew) Mattison, Zachary Corl and Anthony Corl and great grandchildren, Aiden, and Mia Mattison.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his wife, Hermina on September 5, 2006, and his twin brother, Richard Alteri in 1986.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, PA.
A Recitation of the Rosary service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave. Sayre.
Interment will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. with members of the Valley Color Guard according full military honors. The family suggests that bequests be directed to the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave. Sayre, PA 18840 in memory of Robert D. Alteri. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.