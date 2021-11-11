William “Bill” Harvey Rider, 68, of Ulster Twp., Pa., lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born Oct. 17, 1953 in Northumberland County, the son of Ralph R. and Helen E. (Maurer) Rider.
William graduated from S.R.U. High School, where he was a championship wrestler. He has worked in construction since the age of 16. He started working along with his father at Douglas Brothers, worked for Sullivan Trail for many years, owned and operated his own company for a few years (Rider Paving), and ended his career in 2020 with Ulster Twp. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and watched it faithfully every week, even traveled to quite a few to watch in person. He also “enjoyed” watching NFL football, being a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed fishing trips with friends, darts, golfing and spending time with his grandson, Karter. He was a member of the American Legion Post #246 in Athens, Pa.
William is survived by his daughters Denise (Samuel) Casselbury of Waverly, N.Y., and Kati Rider (Colton Harkness) of Gillett, Pa. Grandchildren Karter, Abigail, Madisyn, Aiden, and Ava. Sister-in-law, Deb Rider of New Milford, Pa., and two nieces. A close cousin, Connie Rose of Chemung, N.Y. Also survived by a few friends that were like brothers and children from his “brothers” that he remained close with.
William was predeceased by his wife Diane Marie (Ryder) Rider, parents Ralph R. and Helen E. Rider, brother Ira (Dan) Rider. And also, a few of his “brothers.”
There will be a celebration of life at the Athens American Legion on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 from 12-4 p.m. for family and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Bill’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.