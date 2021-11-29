Barbara J. Parshall, 79, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Troy Hospital.
She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Margaret Sartell Taylor; and her son’s father Gerald Parshall.
Barbara is survived by her son Daryl Parshall; granddaughter Hannah Parshall; grandsons Joseph Parshall and Rogan Parshall; sisters Roberta (Ralph) Gates of Colorado Springs, Colo., Linda (Don) Adams, of Mogadore, Ohio, and Christine Averill of Katy, Texas; brothers Howard (Elena) Taylor, of Grapevine, Texas, and Robert (Sue) Taylor of Canandaigua, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barbara graduated from Union-Endicott High School in 1960 and the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. She immediately began her 48 year career at the Robert Packer Hospital working in Pediatrics and retired in March of 2004 and then went back per-diem until December of 2012, working in Ambulatory Surgery and Prep and Recovery Units.
She was an active member and served as President of the Red Hats Society and the Waverly Seniors. She was always available to help her friends with anything they needed, and she adored her son and grandchildren and loved spending time with them as much as possible. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life service will follow at the funeral home at 1 with the Rev. Paul Montague officiating.
Burial will be at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Guthrie Nancy Quattrini Fund, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.