Frank James Rogers, Sr. 87, of Owego, New York passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at home.
He was born on June 12, 1935, the son of the late James and Neva (Marshall) Rogers, and is one of 15 children. Frank Married his childhood sweetheart, Jan Camille (Mack) Rogers on March 6, 1957. They shared 61 years together, until her passing in 2019. He loved being outdoors and was not one to sit still for any extended period of time. He loved horses, horse racing, horse shows, pony pulls and his dogs. He will be missed.
Frank is survived by his six children, Frank Rogers Jr., Julie Landreth, Rick Rogers, Tammy Kilmasewski, Ronald Rogers and Patricia Rogers; 15 grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Dick), Marguerite (Peggy) Talcott, Jack, Harvey (Paul), Gregory and Daniel.
He was predeceased in death by his loving wife, Jan; his parents; siblings, Herbie McDowell, Sandra Cosgrove, Barbara Lupole, Pat Biller, James William Rogers, Judy Likashuk, Roy D. Rogers, James Jr.; and his grandson, Justin Jacobs.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service to honor Frank’s life will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York and burial to be held in the spring at Gibson Corners Cemetery in Owego.